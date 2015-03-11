March 11 British plus-size clothing retailer N Brown Group Plc cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time, after a challenging autumn season.

The Manchester, northern England-based company, whose brands include Simply Be and Jacamo, said it now expected pretax profit below the current market consensus of 88 million pounds ($132.67 million) for the year ending March 2015.

N Brown said its fourth-quarter sales grew 3.6 percent. Full-year sales were flat from last year.

($1 = 0.6633 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)