April 29 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc posted a 21.2 percent drop in full-year profit and reiterated its 2015 guidance.

N Brown, whose brands include Simply Be and Jacamo, said statutory pretax profit fell to 76.3 million pounds ($117 million) for the year, from 96.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at 818 million pounds for the 52-weeks ended Feb. 28. ($1 = 0.6517 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)