LONDON, April 24 British home-shopping group N
Brown met forecasts with a 2.6 percent rise in 2012-13
profit and said it had seen positive sales growth since the year
end.
The Manchester, northwest England-based group, which targets
older and larger shoppers with brands such as Simply Be, Jacamo
and Marisota, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax
profit of 96.4 million pounds ($147 million) in the year to
March 2.
That was in line with analysts' average forecast of 96
million pounds.
Revenue increased 6 percent to 784.7 million pounds.
N Brown said like-for-like sales for the seven weeks to
April 20 were up 6.1 percent.
The firm, which is paying a full-year dividend of 13.68
pence, up 5 percent, said it was confident about the outlook for
2013.