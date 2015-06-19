June 19 British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc expects full year results to be more weighted towards the second half with first-half profit lower than last year's.

N Brown, whose brands include Simply Be and Jacamo, reported a 2.5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, and reiterated its full-year forecast.

Like-for-like growth was 1.5 percent in the 13 weeks to May 29. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)