UPDATE 2-Aviva profit beats forecasts, to return more cash this year
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
LONDON Jan 16 British home-shopping group N Brown said it expected to meet 2012-13 forecasts after posting strong growth in first-half sales driven by online investment and revamped product ranges.
The Manchester, northwest England-based group, which targets older and larger shoppers with brands such as Simply Be, Jacamo and Marisota, said on Wednesday its like-for-like sales, rose 7.9 percent in the 19 weeks to Jan. 12.
That compares to a first half rise of 3.7 percent.
The firm said gross margin was in line with internal expectations.
Total sales rose 8.5 percent.
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Anglo-South African firm open to offers for business units (Recasts with CEO comments, adds analyst, share price)
* FD says depreciation costs seen 20-30 million stg higher year-on-year in 2017-18 year, pension costs 20 million stg higher