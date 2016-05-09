BRIEF-Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering sees Q1 2017 net profit to be about 14 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be about 14 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (955,200 million yuan)
* Says it has set up 26 new locations from January to May
* Says it plans to set up 60 new locations in 2016
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan