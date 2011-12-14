SYDNEY Dec 15 National Australia Bank
, the country's biggest lender by assets, said volatile
overseas markets and new global bank rules have pushed up the
cost of funds, and forecast next year would be challenging with
business and consumer sentiment subdued.
NAB chairman Michael Chaney in a statement ahead of the
annual shareholder meet said criticism over record bank profits
and mortgage rates were frustrating.
"It is very disappointing that all parties in the Federal
parliament see it as being in their interest to use banks as
political football," he said.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)