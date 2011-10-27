LONDON Oct 27 National Australia Bank is planning to continue to invest more money in its Yorkshire and Clydesdale British banking businesses, NAB UK's chief executive said on Thursday.

There has been speculation that NAB might look to sell off its British assets, although the company said last month that it was in no hurry to sell those divisions.

"We will make a further 100 million pound ($159 million) investment in those businesses," NAB UK Chief Executive David Thorburn told Reuters.

He added that the company had invested this amount of money in Yorkshire and Clydesdale in recent years and that NAB UK was looking to build up its Internet banking presence.

"I am pouring all my energy into organic growth," added Thorburn.

Earlier on Thursday, NAB's overall group second-half cash profit rose to a record as bad-debt charges fell and mortgages grew at more than three times the rate of the industry, although the bank warned global economic events were hurting consumer confidence. ($1 = 0.628 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Jones)