SYDNEY Feb 19 National Australia Bank
said on Friday that chief financial officer Craig Drummond has
resigned after just about 2-1/2 years in the role.
NAB has promoted Gary Lennon, executive general manager
finance, as new chief financial officer to replace Drummond who
played a key role in helping NAB exit its underperforming and
low returning assets in the U.S. and the UK while also leading a
A$5.5 billion capital raising last year.
Lennon will commence in the role of CFO on March 15, which
will also be Drummond's final day at NAB.
(Reporting by Colin Packham and Swati Pandey)