SYDNEY Nov 22 National Australia Bank , the country's biggest lender, has opened its first branch in China, joining key domestic rivals in looking to tap growing trade finance with Australia's top trading partner.

The bank's branch in China is located in Shanghai, where its Australian peers Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking group already have a presence.

"National Australia Bank has expertise across natural resources, energy, utilities and food and agri business sectors, which will be key areas of focus in China," Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said in a statement. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)