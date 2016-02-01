LONDON Feb 1 National Australia Bank
Ltd, Australia's biggest lender by assets, won approval
on Monday from the Supreme Court of Victoria to spin off its UK
unit Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L.
NAB is planning to sell 25 percent of Clydesdale in an
initial public offering and spin off the rest to its
shareholders. NAB has valued the unit at up to $3 billion,
according to IPO pricing terms.
The Supreme Court approval of the demerger follows
shareholder endorsement of the proposal last week, NAB said in a
statement.
"The demerger allows each business to focus on improving
performance in their home markets and on business priorities
that will maximise value for their respective shareholders," NAB
Group CEO Andrew Thorburn said in the statement.
"NAB is now in a position to focus all its resources,
attention and leadership on the markets most important for us -
Australia and New Zealand."
Clydesdale is expected to list in London on Feb. 2. The
indicative pricing range has been set at 175-235 pence per
share.
NAB, which bought the business in 1987, said it planned to
quit the 177-year-old British bank in 2014 after facing a
consumer backlash over methods used to sell loan insurance.
Clydesdale said earlier this month that trading in the three
months to December was in line with expectations.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)