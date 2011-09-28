(Repeats item first published Sept 28 with no change to text)
LONDON, Sept 28 Moody's cut its credit rating on
National Australia Bank's Clydesdale unit, citing
market speculation it may be sold off as a reason for the
downgrade.
The rating agency cut Clydesdale Bank's long-term bank
deposit and senior debt rating to A2 from A1 and added the
British bank's rating remained on review for further downgrades.
"The rating action reflects a reduction in Moody's view of
the likelihood of support for Clydesdale from its parent,"
Moody's said in a statement.
"This follows public comments from senior management at NAB
which suggest that, although NAB is likely to remain a
supportive parent of Clydesdale while it owns the bank, it is
open to a sale of the bank in future."
However, NAB said there was no scaling down of its support
for its UK division, which comprises the Clydesdale and
Yorkshire banking brands.
"Our primary focus in the United Kingdom has been, and
remains, organic growth," NAB Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said
in a statement.
"There has been much speculation in the UK about potential
mergers and acquisitions in the past 12 months, and how our UK
business may fit in with this, but in all cases this has been
driven by other parties who are considering divesting or
acquiring."
"Our shareholders' interests require that NAB considers all
potential options, but NAB's focus on organic growth has not
changed, nor has the nature of the group's support for our UK
business."
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Hulmes)