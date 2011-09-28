(Repeats item first published Sept 28 with no change to text)

LONDON, Sept 28 Moody's cut its credit rating on National Australia Bank's Clydesdale unit, citing market speculation it may be sold off as a reason for the downgrade.

The rating agency cut Clydesdale Bank's long-term bank deposit and senior debt rating to A2 from A1 and added the British bank's rating remained on review for further downgrades.

"The rating action reflects a reduction in Moody's view of the likelihood of support for Clydesdale from its parent," Moody's said in a statement.

"This follows public comments from senior management at NAB which suggest that, although NAB is likely to remain a supportive parent of Clydesdale while it owns the bank, it is open to a sale of the bank in future."

However, NAB said there was no scaling down of its support for its UK division, which comprises the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banking brands.

"Our primary focus in the United Kingdom has been, and remains, organic growth," NAB Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said in a statement.

"There has been much speculation in the UK about potential mergers and acquisitions in the past 12 months, and how our UK business may fit in with this, but in all cases this has been driven by other parties who are considering divesting or acquiring."

"Our shareholders' interests require that NAB considers all potential options, but NAB's focus on organic growth has not changed, nor has the nature of the group's support for our UK business." (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Hulmes)