Oct 26 Cerveceria Costa Rica struck a deal to
buy privately held North American Breweries, which sells Genesee
and Labatt beer in the United States, for $388 million in cash.
KPS Capital Partners, the private equity firm that owns
North American Breweries, said in a statement on Friday that it
expected the deal to close in the fourth quarter. KPS earned a
return of more than 9 times invested capital on the sale,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
Cerveceria Costa Rica is a unit of Florida Ice and Farm
Co S.A.
NAB's other brands include Honey Brown Lager, Magic Hat and
Pyramid.
Reuters reported last month that the brewer, one of the
largest independently owned beer companies in the United States,
was up for sale.
KPS formed the company in February 2009 when it bought the
Labatt brands in the U.S. for an undisclosed price from
Anheuser-Busch InBev.
The brewing giant needed to sell the business in order to
receive Justice Department clearance for InBev's $52 billion
takeover of U.S. rival Anheuser-Busch. AB InBev still sells
Labatt beer outside of the U.S.
North American Breweries bought the privately held brewer of
Genesee and Dundee brands in February 2009. It acquired
Independent Brewers United Inc, which owned Magic Hat and
Pyramid, in 2010.
The global brewing industry has been rife with deals as the
industry leaders, such as AB InBev, SABMiller PLC and
Heineken, seek to boost their exposure in emerging
markets and take on smaller brands.
Craft, or small batch, beers, such as Magic Hat, have also
been a bright spot in a U.S. beer market that has been in
decline for three years as many drinkers have switched to wine
or cocktails.
UBS advised KPS and North American breweries on
the sale.