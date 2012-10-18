SYDNEY Oct 19 National Australia Bank,
the country's top lender by assets, flagged weaker-than-expected
fourth quarter cash earnings and raised provisions to reflect
slowing economic growth, knocking its shares down 3.4 percent on
Friday.
NAB, which is shrinking its British operations after a
review, said it expected fourth quarter cash earnings of A$1.4
billion ($1.45 billion), compared with analyst expectations for
a cash profit for A$1.5 billion.
NAB said it will increase provisions by A$250 million in
response to weaker growth expectations in its core Australian
market and troubled British unit.
NAB shares were down 3.4 percent at A$26.05 at 2329 GMT. The
broader market was 0.45 percent lower.
The bank is set to report full-year results on Oct. 31.