* NAB sparks worry about industry-wide bad debt charges

* Bank cites slower economic growth for higher provisions

* Flags Q4 earnings lower than expectations

SYDNEY, Oct 19 National Australia Bank, the country's biggest lender by assets, flagged weaker-than-expected fourth quarter cash earnings and unnerved investors by raising bad debt provisions, knocking its shares down nearly 4 percent on Friday.

NAB said it expected fourth quarter cash earnings of A$1.4 billion, compared with analyst expectations for a cash profit for A$1.5 billion, blaming the shortfall on softer economic conditions.

The bank also raised group bad debt provisions by A$250 million ($260 million). While the market had started pricing in the need for higher provisions for its troubled UK unit, NAB said slowing growth in Australia was also a factor.

The update alarmed investors who have watched Australia's top banks report record earnings over the past three years despite slowing loan growth, aided by low provisions and bad debt charges.

"The market has been quite complacent about sector bad debts going forward. Provisions and bad debts are going to creep up and eat into profits. We have hit a trough in the cycle," said Chris Hall, a senior investment officer at fund Manager Argo Investments, which owns NAB shares.

NAB shares fell as much as 3.6 percent, its sharpest drop in five months on the news. The shares were down 3.1 percent lower at A$26.10 at 0045 GMT. Rival banks ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp also slipped.

Australian banks' bad debt charges stand at about 30 basis points of total loans at present, well down on 90 basis points in 2008/09 during the global financial crisis.

Australia, among the few developed countries to avoid a recession during the global financial crisis, is feeling the heat of slowing Chinese growth. The economy grew a solid 3.7 percent in the second quarter but is expected to cool to 3.25 percent next year, hurt by a slide in commodity prices.

NAB in a brief statement did not specify which parts of its lending book called for higher provisions. It is the top corporate lender in the country and currently offers the lowest mortgage rate among peers in a bid to boost its share of the home loan market.

NAB's UK operations have slipped into a loss forcing the lender to shrink its operations and cut jobs after a review. It is closing its commercial real estate business and has announced a restructuring charge of A$740 million.

It now plans to focus on lending to small and medium businesses in the north of England and Scotland.

Analysts said operating conditions in the UK have further deteriorated and expect the bank to raise provisions there.

NAB is due to to report its full-year results on Oct. 31.