BRIEF-Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 bln
* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016
SYDNEY, March 8 National Australia Bank , said on Thursday it had increased its floating rate note maturing in December 2014 by A$1 billion.
NAB said the increase was priced at a re-offer spread of 1.10 percent over three-month BBSW and will settle on March 19, 2012.
NAB is rated AA- by Standard & Poors and Fitch Ratings and Aa2 by Moodys.
The bank was the sole lead manager on the offer.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Fannie Mae reports annual net income of $12.3 billion and comprehensive income of $11.7 billion for 2016
* Deutsche Bank says welcomes any long-term investor (Adds HNA comments, background)
Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an increase in global fuel supply.