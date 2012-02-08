SYDNEY Feb 8 (Reuters Basis Point) - Newly established loan fund manager Metrics Credit Partners plans to raise A$3 billion ($3.24 billion) to invest in the $100 billion Australian loan market, at a time when international lenders are retreating from the market and remaining lenders are more restrained.

"Corporate Australia needs liquid markets. New liquidity is good for borrowers, investors and banks," said Andrew Lockhart, one of three executive directors at Metrics Credit Partners.

"From the investors' perspective, they have people capable of managing loans that will give them a long-term stable income flow."

National Australia Bank has a minority stake in Metrics' initial fund, the Diversified Australian Senior Loan Fund, which will invest across the bank loan market.

"We are targeting a weighted average low investment grade portfolio, invested across the credit curve," said Lockhart.

It is the first dedicated loan fund in Australia aimed at giving diversity to fund managers, who are mainly invested in financial institution and sovereign debt in Australia or offshore fixed income products.

Currently very little, if any, of the A$17 billion ($18.37 billion) of superannuation funds held in fixed income is invested in the domestic bank loan market.

The launch also coincides with the departure of many European lenders, who have been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis.

The fund has flexibility to invest in term loans and revolving credit, senior and subordinate debt, as well as multi-currency facilities.

Helmed by three senior NAB loan bankers, Graham McNamara, Justin Hynes and Lockhart, the fund is seeded by A$1 billion ($1.08 billion) of loans from NAB. "This ensures that investors will be fully invested from day one," said McNamara.

The executives will formally leave NAB once the fund reaches financial close, after which the fund will be able to source loans from other banks in both the primary and secondary markets.

Returns are projected to be healthy as loan margins are likely to hold up, helped by banks' soaring cost of funds and the costs associated with Basel III.

"We are confident that margins will not go back to pre-global financial crisis levels an time soon," said McNamara. ($1 = 0.9252 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Paul Tait)