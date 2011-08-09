* Q3 up 27 pct to A$1.4 bln, meets forecasts

* "Pretty much" done with wholesale debt raising

* Bank increasing reliance on mortgage lending

* "Strong appetite" for NAB paper-fund manager

* Shares down 5.5 pct in global flight to safety (Adds details, comments, shares)

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Aug 9 National Australia Bank , the nation's top lender, warned global economic and market turmoil was hurting consumers and its mainstay business sector, but said it was in a strong position after reporting a 27 percent rise in third-quarter profit.

NAB, which is focussing on growing mortgages to complement its lead in corporate lending, said on Tuesday it was in the process of downgrading its forecast for loan growth for the business sector. It also said growth was slowing in its mortgage sector.

NAB said it was not all gloom and doom because there were no signs of an acceleration of bad debts. The bank said it was "pretty much" finished with tapping global markets for wholesale funds for the financial year to September, thus protecting it from wild volatility in the markets.

"NAB's outlook just goes to show how strong Australian banks are compared to their global peers," said Paul Xiradis, chief executive at fund manager Ausbil Dexia, which owns NAB shares. "There is strong appetite for their paper.

"It also indicates that fears over the funding position of Australian banks is misplaced," he added. "Updates from other banks will most likely prove that."

Australia's two biggest home loan lenders, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac , cut their fixed home-loan rates on Tuesday, taking advantage of steep falls in longer-term lending rates in markets. NAB has yet to comment on its rates.

Analysts said the moves would have little impact on the mortgage market or net interest margins at banks because less than 10 percent of $1 trillion home loan market was in fixed-rate loans.

CHAOS

Global markets have been in chaos in recent weeks over fears the United States, the world's largest economy, may be sliding back into recession and as Europe's debt woes have sour sentiment.

A favored gauge of investor anxiety on Monday spiked to its biggest one-day gain since February 2007, a sign investors are afraid of more declines to come. The CBOE Volatility Index surged 50 percent to end at 48.

NAB itself has been a big loser in the global flight to safety. Its shares were down 5.5 percent in mid-morning trade, taking losses for the year to 16.8 percent. It was still the second-best performer among the major banks in Australia.

"Notwithstanding the panic and chaos around the world...we have put the bank in best possible position," said NAB's chief executive, Cameron Clyne. "We are in good shape to deal with whatever gets thrown at us."

He cited strong profits, a cap on costs, strong capital generation and flexibility in funding with deposits on the rise for his positive outlook.

Australian banks have been leaning on the wholesale debt market to bridge a $100 billion funding gap as loans outweigh deposits, but this gap has been shrinking in the last year as deposit growth accelerates and loan growth slows.

STRONG QUARTERLY PROFIT

NAB, posted a 27 percent jump in third-quarter cash profit as bad debts slipped and net interest margins improved meeting forecast. Cash profit is net profit that excludes one-off items and non-cash accounting items and is closely watched by investors.

NAB said third-quarter cash profit of A$1.4 billion ($1.44 billion), up from A$1.1 billion a year ago and in line with expectations for A$1.4 billion.

The third-quarter figure puts NAB on course for another record year but analysts said the focus will shift to funding costs, slow credit growth and NAB's strategy in the UK, where it has expressed interest in buying the 630 branches being sold by Lloyds , but has not bid.

Clyne did not comment on Lloyds bid.

NAB said it has already raised about A$29 billion since October compared to full financial year target of A$25 billion to A$30 billion and would look at how markets are in November when it finalises its funding plan for the next year.

Analysts are warning NAB's aggressive mortgage moves come at the cost of exposing itself to global markets as it leans more and more on offshore funds. It is the only bank among the top four in Australia to increase its wholesale debt needs.

Bank funding costs are rising because they are rolling over cheap debt raised before the global financial crisis. Banks expect the refinancings to last another year at least.

NAB said provisions for bad debts declined and group net interest margins, a key measure of profit, increased to 2.32 percent from 2.23 percent in March, helped by an out of cycle interest rate rise in November and repricing of loans.

($1 = 0.970 Australian dollars) (Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Matt Driskill)