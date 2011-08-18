* NAB says early signs of mortgage securitisation mkts opening up

MELBOURNE, Aug 18 National Australia Bank , the country's top lender is seeing early signs of the mortgage securitisation market opening up and it expects interest rates to stay at current levels for the year, Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said on Thursday.

NAB, which offers the lowest mortgage rate among its peers as it seeks to raise its lagging market share, also expects the Australian dollar to stay around parity or stronger for some time, Clyne told a business lunch.

"Australian banks will shortly start to issue covered bonds," Clyne said. "There is no shortage of investor appetite. There is early signs that the securitisation market will start to open up, albeit from a low base."

Australia's top four banks are set to borrow $100 billion this year, largely from offshore markets to fill a funding gap, so interest rates and currency movements are key factors that impact their profitability.

The Australian dollar hit a 29 year high of $1.1081 in late July and has been holding strong despite market turmoil. It was last at $1.0512 .

Australia currently does not allow banks to issue covered bonds, which are securities backed by a pool of assets. But the government clearance is expected sometime this year.

Covered bonds along with securitisation can diversify the funding base for banks, which are hampered by the lowest loan growth in a decade as seven rate hikes since October 2009 has curbed demand.

The residential mortgage-backed securities market in Australia, the fourth largest globally, has been struggling since the global financial crisis as RMBS margins still remain 10 times what they were pre-crisis. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)