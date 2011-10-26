* H2 cash profit A$2.79 bln vs A$2.8 bln consensus

* Cost controls to come to the fore as core growth slows

* Global events hurting consumer confidence

* Hopes to enter covered bond market soon (Adds fund manager comments, share)

SYDNEY, Oct 27 National Australia Bank's second-half cash profit rose to a record as bad-debt charges fell and mortgages grew at more than three times the rate of the industry, though the bank warned global economic events were hurting consumer confidence.

The outlook in the medium- to long-term was still positive but looming doubts over the health of the global economy created uncertainty in the short-term, Cameron Clyne, the chief executive of the nation's largest lender told a briefing.

Shaky confidence is denting loan demand for Australian banks bringing to the fore measures to tighten costs and enhance efficiency to maintain profit expansion.

"All banks will start to highlight cost controls as core growth falls. NAB seems confident it can put a lid on costs or rather grow operating expenses slower than revenue growth," Simon Burge, chief investment officer at ATI Asset Management said.

NAB's second-half cash profit rose 17 percent to a record A$2.79 billion ($2.88 billion), meeting analyst expectations.

Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

The company said its banking cost-to-income ratio fell 220 basis points to 43.7 percent in the year as full-time employees dropped by 553 to 44,645. Shrinking staff numbers are likely to be feature among NAB's rival too, ending more than a decade of employee addition.

NAB kicks off Australian banks' earnings with Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group reporting next month. Commonwealth Bank of Australia , which follows a June-ending year, updates on its quarterly performance mid-November.

MORTGAGE PUSH

NAB offers the lowest mortgage rate among the four major banks as it seeks to grow its mortgages portfolio to complement to its business-loan leadership.

Burge said NAB's aggressive mortgage focus has placed it in a strong position. The bank said its home lending market share grew to 14.4 percent from 13.8 percent a year ago.

Shares in NAB, which have risen 5.3 percent so far this year making it the best performer among top banks, are indicated to open 0.6 percent higher.

"Business credit and consumer credit are functions of confidence and obviously it has been low. It has led to lower credit growth," said Clyne.

"In the short-term there is uncertainty. Most of that has been driven from offshore and that will continue to have an impact on confidence."

A two-year old sovereign debt crisis in Europe, doubts over U.S. economy recovery, threats of a China slowdown along with seven interest rate rises in Australia since late 2009 have weighed on consumer sentiment.

Business loans are shrinking as cashed-up companies pay down debt and mortgage growth has slipped to the lowest rate since 1977.

FUNDING IN FOCUS

Global uncertainty has also pushed up the cost of funds for Australian banks, which borrow about $100 billion annually as total loans outstrip deposits.

The banks have stayed out of the offshore debt markets in recent months, though they have tested the securitisation market and are gearing up for issue of covered bonds after Australia allowed lenders to sell them.

NAB begins covered bonds road shows next week and Clyne said the bank would look to enter the market as soon as it can. Covered bonds are backed by a pool of assets, typically residential mortgages that remain on the bank's balance sheet and could lower funding costs for banks.

Changes in global regulation that calls for more capital and liquidity to be held to avert another global financial crisis are pushing up costs as well.

NAB has grown loans 7.6 percent in the year, largely due to its aggressive mortgage focus.

Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, in the second half nudged up 5 basis points over the preceding half to 2.28 percent.

Bad-debt charges fell by A$199 million and Tier I capital, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb losses, climbed 79 basis points to 9.70 percent.

NAB said it held liquid assets of A$95 billion as at September end up from A$72 billion a year-ago, and announced a dividend of 88 cents, up 4 cents from a year ago. $1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)