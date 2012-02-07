* Q1 cash profit A$1.4 bln vs consensus A$1.45 bln
* To review UK business to lift returns
* Analysts doubt a sale can achieve book value
* Tier 1 capital ratio at 10.02 pct
* Shares fall 3.6 pct
(Adds details, analyst comments, share price)
By Amy Pyett and Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Feb 7 National Australia Bank
, the country's top lender, opened the door for the sale
of its underperforming UK operation worth about $4.5 billion
after a rise in bad debt charges and sluggish growth.
NAB said it was starting a strategic review of the over 300
branches through its Yorkshire and Clydesdale brands, as it
reported an 8 percent rise in first quarter cash profit, just
shy of analyst expectations.
The UK banking operation was a key reason for the rise in
NAB's bad debts charge after several quarters of falls, sending
its shares down nearly 4 percent in late trade.
"It's very difficult to achieve book value in a divestment
in the current environment -- it would therefore seem unlikely
that's what the strategic review would seek near term," said
Credit Suisse analyst James Ellis said, referring to a potential
sale. "A business restructure seems more likely."
NAB reported a cash profit of A$1.4 billion ($1.5 billion)
for the three months ended December, up 7.7 percent from A$1.3
billion a year ago, but just shy of a A$1.45 billion average
forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters.
Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash
accounting items, is closely watched by investors.
NAB kicked off the earnings season for Australian banks.
Commonwealth bank of Australia is due to report its
results on Feb. 15, Westpac on Feb. 16 and Autralia and
New Zealand Banking Group on Feb. 17.
NAB did not specify what it would focus on in the review
except saying the aim was to lift returns. It can sell the
business, valued by analysts at $4.5 billion at book value, or
exit business lines or whittle down its portfolio. Another less
likely option is to buy assets to make it bigger.
Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said the review, due to be
completed in May, would lead to changes.
"The review will assess many options and it's still too
early to determine the recommendation. We can say that retaining
the existing business mix and structure will not be an outcome,"
Clyne told analysts in a conference call on Tuesday.
Late last year media reports speculated that NAB could sell
its UK assets in a reverse takeover to British banking venture
NBNK, which would in turn bid for the 630 Lloyds
branches on sale.
Mark Joiner, NAB's executive director of finance, said in
late 2011 they would prefer to own the UK assets, raise returns
and exit a few years later or look at IPO options.
NAB's UK assets have a 2-3 percent market share and are
profitable, but are a drag on the group's overall returns.
NAB, which has grown mortgages at nearly twice the industry
rate, said higher deposit and funding costs were impacting its
core Australian operations.
"Increased wholesale and deposit funding costs had a
material effect on our financial performance this quarter,
reducing our revenue by approximately A$80 million," said Clyne.
WEAK LOAN GROWTH
Last year, NAB and its three main rivals together made a
record $25 billion in profits as a booming resources sector
helped the Australian economy sail through the global economic
downturn with little of the turmoil experienced in Europe and
the United States.
But credit growth has fallen to the lowest level since the
1970s as households increase savings and corporates pay down
debt, forcing banks to focus on cost control.
Investor focus is on funding costs, with Australian banks
relying on offshore markets for the bulk of their $100 billion
annual funding needs.
As funding costs soar, investors fear margins will erode and
banks will look to pass on the higher costs to customers. NAB's
first quarter net interest margin fell to 2.19 percent, from
2.28 percent in the half year to Sept. 2011.
NAB fully passed on a 25 basis point cut in the central
bank's cash rate in December to mortgage rates, even as higher
funding costs raised concerns some banks would hold back part of
the official rate cut.
NAB, which is expected to raise between $20 billion to $25
billion of wholesale funds in 2012, said it has raised A$7
billion so far this financial year. Fund raising by banks so far
this year has come at twice the average margin a year ago as the
European crisis roils credit markets.
Provision for doubtful debts increased to A$545 million,
from A$493 million in the first quarter last year, as UK banking
conditions grew increasingly difficult.
NAB reported its capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1
ratio, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb losses, was 10.02
percent compared with 9.7 in September.
NAB shares, which were the top performer among the large
banks in 2011, have fallen 0.3 percent so far this year, making
it the worst performer.
(Editing by John Mair and Jean Yoon)