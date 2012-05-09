* H1 cash profit A$2.83 bln vs A$2.82 bln consensus

* Interium dividend 90 cents

* Bad debts rise 14.5 percent to 1.131 bln

SYDNEY, May 10 National Australia Bank the country's top lender by assets, posted a 6.0 percent rise in first-half cash profit as higher trading, fee income and rising mortgage market share countered losses in its UK operations.

While NAB and rivals ANZ and Westpac have reported strong headline numbers for the half-year, all saw margins squeezed as funding costs remained elevated due to the euro zone debt turmoil, subdued credit growth and fierce competition for deposits.

NAB's bleeding UK operations have caused it additional pain, with bad debt charges checking profit growth.

The bank said last month it plans cut the size of its UK operations, which comprise more than 300 Clydesdale and Yorkshire branches, after deciding it was too hard to sell or expand the business in a depressed market.

"What we are saying is that the UK (operation) has been an underperforming asset for us for some time. I think what we are trying to do is improve the returns for shareholders, we've always maintained a fire sale is not the basis to do that," Cameron Clyne chief executive officer National Australia Bank, told reporters.

"As to what happens to the asset in the future, we'll assess those options as time goes along," he added.

NAB, which offers the lowest mortgage rate among its peers as it tries to raise its lagging home-loan market share, said cash profit in the six months to March rose to a record A$2.83 billion ($2.84 billion) from A$2.67 billion a year ago.

NAB in April flagged an unaudited cash profit of A$2.82 billion dollars, but said statutory basis net profit would fall 15.6 percent to A$2.05 billion to reflect non-cash charges largely from the UK.

Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

NAB said its interim dividend was 90 cents a share.

NAB's wholesale banking operations grew 31.8 percent year on year, as sales of risk management products to business banking customers increased, as did deal flows in infrastructure and energy and utilities.

Lending rose 6.1 percent in the year, and total full time employees fell 4.2 percent or 1,894 as the bank looks to cut costs.

NAB lowered its variable mortgage rate by 32 basis points earlier in May, after the central bank cut the cash rate by a deeper-then-expected 50 basis points, with rivals following NAB's lead by passing on only part of the central bank's cut to customers.

The bank has said previously it would take a $740 million charge from the UK restructuring which it hopes to complete by 2015. It plans to close bank offices, cut more than 1,400 jobs and take on most of the unit's commercial real estate exposure of 6.2 billion pounds ($10.1 billion).

It aims to scale back the British business, close its commercial real estate business and focus on lending to small and medium businesses in the north of England and Scotland.

NAB shares have risen 5.4 percent for the year, making it the second worst performer of the big four banks, ahead of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The broader index is also up 5.4 percent for the year. ($1 = 0.9963 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)