SYDNEY May 7 National Australia Bank,
the country's top lender by assets, on Thursday reported a 5.4
percent rise in first-half cash earnings, meeting forecasts, and
announced a A$5.5 billion ($4.38 billion) rights issue as it
looks to demerge and float its troubled British unit.
The 2-for-25 rights shares will be issued at a A$28.5 each,
a 25 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price.
Its UK business, which includes Yorkshire and Clydesdale
bank branches, has been a persistent thorn in its side, with
charges for bad and doubtful debt responsible for annual profit
declines four times since 2008.
Following the capital raising, NAB's pro forma cash earnings
per share, diluted for the March 2015 half year, is expected to
be approximately 4.5 percent lower and pro forma cash earnings
return on equity for the same period is expected to be 1.4
percent lower.
($1 = 1.2545 Australian dollars)
