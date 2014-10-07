SYDNEY Oct 7 National Australia Bank's wealth
management division has acquired a stake of nearly 75 percent in
London-based fund Orchard Street Investment Management in a deal
worth 4 billion pounds ($6.42 billion), the Australian Financial
Review reported on Tuesday.
An NAB spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Orchard Street deals with investments in commercial property
assets, including the industrial, office and retail sectors.
The move comes as a surprise as Melbourne-based NAB agreed
to sell a 625-million-pound portfolio of mostly non-performing
British commercial property loans to an affiliate of private
equity firm Cerberus Global Investors in July.
