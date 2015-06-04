TOKYO, June 4 Japanese insurer Nippon Life Insurance Co is in talks to buy National Australia Bank Ltd's insurance business for 200 to 300 billion yen ($1.6 billion-$2.4 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

If completed the deal would be Nippon Life's biggest overseas acquisition, although talks are still in the early stages and it is unclear if a deal will be agreed, the Nikkei reported.

Nippon Life, which is seeking to beef up its overseas operations under its mid-term business plan, said it is collecting information on various countries but nothing has been decided.

($1 = 124.3900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)