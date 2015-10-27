TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Company has agreed to buy 80 percent of National Australia Bank's life insurance unit for about 200 billion yen ($1.65 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, NAB, Australia's No.1 lender by assets, placed its shares on a trading halt ahead of an announcement of a "material transaction".

An announcement on the sale of NAB's insurance unit is expected on Wednesday when the lender announces full-year earnings, the source, who could not be identified, added. ($1 = 120.8800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka, Writing by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)