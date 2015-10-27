UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Company has agreed to buy 80 percent of National Australia Bank's life insurance unit for about 200 billion yen ($1.65 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Earlier in the day, NAB, Australia's No.1 lender by assets, placed its shares on a trading halt ahead of an announcement of a "material transaction".
An announcement on the sale of NAB's insurance unit is expected on Wednesday when the lender announces full-year earnings, the source, who could not be identified, added. ($1 = 120.8800 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka, Writing by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts