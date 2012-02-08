Apple says new California headquarters to open in April
Feb 22 Apple's sprawling new campus, dubbed "Apple Park," will open in April, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY Feb 8 National Australia Bank , the country's top lender, said on Wednesday it priced A$1.5 billion February 2017 fixed and floating rate notes.
A$750 million were in fixed rate notes andpriced at 185 bps over the benchmark. The balance in floating rate notes carry 185 basis points over the 90 day swap.
National Australia Bank was the Lead Manager. RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities were Co Managers on the deal. (Reporting by Amy Pyett)
Feb 22 Apple's sprawling new campus, dubbed "Apple Park," will open in April, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, Feb 22 Greece doesn't need a debt haircut at the moment, International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, adding that debt restructuring and interest rate cuts on bailout loans were necessary.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: