SYDNEY Feb 8 National Australia Bank , the country's top lender, said on Wednesday it priced A$1.5 billion February 2017 fixed and floating rate notes.

A$750 million were in fixed rate notes andpriced at 185 bps over the benchmark. The balance in floating rate notes carry 185 basis points over the 90 day swap.

National Australia Bank was the Lead Manager. RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities were Co Managers on the deal. (Reporting by Amy Pyett)