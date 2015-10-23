* Raises variable rates to 5.60 pct, effective Nov. 12
* NAB follows CBA, Westpac which raised earlier this month
* Fuels speculation RBA may be forced to ease official rates
* Move to boost annual earnings by 2-3 pct - analyst
* NAB shares up 2.4 pct on Friday
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Oct 23 National Australia Bank
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday
became the last of the four major lenders to increase variable
mortgage rates, aiming to cover the costs of tougher capital
rules.
The rate hikes could help boost annual earnings at
Australia's biggest lenders by 2 percent to 3 percent, analysts
said, despite the banks' claims that they are merely passing on
high costs.
"This is positive for the sector's profitability and return
on equity," Deutsche Bank said in a research note to clients.
"We estimate the current round of repricing should boost
earnings by approximately 2-3 percent across the majors on a
full-year basis."
NAB said it would raise variable home loan rates by 17 basis
points, after similar rises by top mortgage lenders Commonwealth
Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp.
All new and existing variable rates would rise to 5.60 percent,
NAB said.
ANZ said it would increase its variable rate for
owner-occupier home loans by 18 basis points, effective Nov. 20,
adding A$36 per month to the average home loan of A$242,000.
"This decision reflects the significant additional cost of
capital banks are now required to hold against home lending,"
ANZ CEO Australia Mark Whelan said in a statement.
Regulators have ordered Australia's banks to hold more
capital against their mortgage books, forcing the biggest
lenders to raise over A$20 billion ($14.42 billion) since May.
It had been expected to hold rates at record lows of 2.0
percent.
Bank shares rallied on Friday but NAB jumped the most, up
2.3 percent while the broader market rose 1.8 percent. ANZ
climbed 1.1 percent.
Australian banks' return on equity at 16.5 percent is among
the best in the developed world, thanks mainly to their massive
mortgage books. That compares with 9.6 percent for U.S. banks
and 2.4 percent for U.K. lenders.
Higher mortgage rates threaten to put the brakes on the
housing sector and dampen consumer sentiment, increasing
pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy at its next
meeting on Nov. 3.
($1 = 1.3873 Australian dollars)
