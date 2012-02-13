SYDNEY Feb 13 National Australia Bank
, the country's top lender, increased variable mortgage
rates by 0.09 percent on Monday, citing economic uncertainty and
funding costs.
The move takes NAB's variable interest rate up to 7.31
percent, the lowest of Australia's four major banks. NAB has
vowed to keep its rate the lowest in 2012.
"These decisions are never taken lightly. We know that
current economic uncertainty is impacting our customers, which
is why last week we made the commitment to maintain the lowest
SVR of any of the major banks throughout 2012," said Lisa Gray,
Group Executive of NAB's personal banking division.
Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and Westpac
have all raised their rates after the central bank kept
rates on hold last week.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)