MELBOURNE Nov 2 National Australia Bank
, the nation's biggest bank, cut its home loan rates on
Wednesday but the reduction was below the central bank rate cut
and its three main rivals.
NAB, which still offers the lowest mortgage rate among the
top banks, blamed rising funding costs due to instability in
Europe.
NAB said it would cut its standard variable home loan rate
by 20 basis points to 7.47 percent from Monday following a 25
basis point cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday.
Earlier Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
joined rivals Commonwealth Bank of Australia and
Westpac Banking Corp , with a full 25 basis point cut on
Wednesday.
