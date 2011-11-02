MELBOURNE Nov 2 National Australia Bank , the nation's biggest bank, cut its home loan rates on Wednesday but the reduction was below the central bank rate cut and its three main rivals.

NAB, which still offers the lowest mortgage rate among the top banks, blamed rising funding costs due to instability in Europe.

NAB said it would cut its standard variable home loan rate by 20 basis points to 7.47 percent from Monday following a 25 basis point cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday.

Earlier Australia and New Zealand Banking Group joined rivals Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp , with a full 25 basis point cut on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)