SYDNEY Oct 23 National Australia Bank on Friday said it will increase variable home loan rates by 17 basis points from Nov. 12, following similar moves by its rivals as Australia's biggest lenders respond to tougher regulatory capital requirements.

"Regulatory changes on capital requirements also increase the costs associated with providing home loans," NAB Group Executive for Personal Banking Gavin Slater said in a statement

"Today's decision has not been easy, but we believe this is right decision for the long term."

NAB is Australia's No.1 lender by assets. ($1 = 1.3873 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)