BRIEF-Bank Muscat Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 44.2 million rials versus 43.8 million rials year ago
SYDNEY May 3 National Australia Bank on Tuesday said it will cut variable home loan rates by 25 basis points following the central bank's move to lower the cash rate by a quarter point to an all-time low of 1.75 percent.
The cut, effective May 16, will pull NAB's variable home loan rate down to 5.35 percent, it said. The nation's No.1 lender will also reduce its variable business lending rates by 0.25 percent.
Australian banks raised a record A$20 billion ($15.13 billion) in equity last year to meet stricter capital rules and passed on the costs by raising lending rates to protect margins and shareholder returns. ($1 = 1.3221 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Q1 net profit 44.2 million rials versus 43.8 million rials year ago
* Calls AGM on April 29 to approve renewal of issuance of total $1.5 billion in senior unsecured bonds, nonconvertible into shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2nH0T58) Further company coverage: