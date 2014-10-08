BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group says EGM approves issued capital increase
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Oct 9 National Australia Bank Ltd said on Thursday it would post lower-than-expected cash earnings of A$5.1 billion-A$5.2 billion ($4.5 billion-$4.6 billion) for the recently ended financial year due to higher charges from its troubled UK business.
NAB, the country's fourth largest bank by market value, said the "disappointing" higher provisions related to payment protection insurance and interest rate hedging costs totalling almost A$1 billion.
It also said it would pay a final dividend of A$0.99 per share. (U.S. $1 = 1.1317 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)
* EGM approves issued capital increase to EGP 501.5 million from EGP 456 million through bonus share Source: (http://bit.ly/2lPJI0k) Further company coverage:
March 12 Brothers Solidarity for Real Estate Investment and Food Security
March 12 Saudi Egyptian Investment And Finance Co