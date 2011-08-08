* NAB Q3 meets forecast

* Says operating conditions challenging

* Investors will look for comments on funding costs (Adds detail, investor and CEO comment)

SYDNEY, Aug 9 National Australia Bank , the nation's top lender, posted a 27 percent jump in third-quarter cash profit as bad debts slipped, but warned that conditions were difficult both at home and on international markets.

NAB, which offers the lowest mortgage rates among the four major banks in Australia, reported a third-quarter cash profit of A$1.4 billion ($1.44 billion), up from A$1.1 billion a year ago and in line with expectations for A$1.4 billion.

The third-quarter figure puts NAB on course for another record year but analysts said the current market environment poses a threat to Australia's banks as they depend on offshore debt markets for a quarter of their funding needs.

"They have made little comment on outlook and funding costs. One would like to hear what they say on direction for funding cost and outlook for deposit growth," Peter Vann, a fund manager at Constellation Capital said.

Besides funding costs, investors are also focusing on slow credit growth and NAB's strategy in the UK, where it has expressed interest in buying the 630 branches being sold by Lloyds but has not bid.

Still, Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said NAB was well placed to handle the current turmoil.

"It's fair to say we are operating in an uncertain macro environment ... but we are in good shape to deal with whatever gets thrown at us," he told a conference call.

Global markets have been in turmoil in recent weeks as fears the U.S., the world's largest economy, may be sliding back into recession, and Europe's debt woes have combined sour sentiment.

NAB itself has been a big loser in the selloff as its shares have fallen 11.8 percent so far this year. However, it was still the best performer among top peers and outperformed a 16.6 percent fall in the S&P/ASX 200 financials index .

Rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the top home lender, slashed what it charges for fixed-rate mortgages by up to 60 basis points on Tuesday, taking advantage of steep falls in longer-term lending rates in markets in recent weeks.

But the bank has already raised about A$29 billion since October against a full financial year target of A$25 to A$30 billion, and Clyne said NAB was "pretty much done" with raising wholesale funds for the year.

NAB which is making a push for mortgages to raise margins and return on equity to reset a decade of share market under performance, said system mortgage growth slowed.

But analysts warn NAB's aggression in mortgages comes at the cost of exposing itself to global markets as it leans more and more on offshore funds to cover its deposit deficiency.

Banks' funding costs are going up as they are in the process of rolling over cheap debt raised before the global financial crisis. Once that is all rolled over in the next 12 months or so, funding costs will not be increasing, analysts say.

NAB said provision for bad debts saw a gradual decline and group net interest margins, a key measure of profit, increased to 2.32 percent from 2.23 percent in March, helped by an out of cycle interest rate rise in November.

($1 = 0.970 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Balazs Koranyi)