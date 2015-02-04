SYDNEY Feb 5 National Australia Bank
on Thursday posted a 6 percent gain in first quarter cash profit
after booking a small gain on sale of part of its UK commercial
property loans and higher revenue at home.
NAB, the fourth biggest bank by market value, posted cash
profit of A$1.65 billion ($1.28 billion) for the quarter-ended
December. Revenues rose 4 percent including the sale of the UK
property loan portfolio.
Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability for
lenders, was flat and indeed slightly lower excluding the
company's markets and treasury divisions. Charges for bad and
doubtful debts jumped 30 percent to A$227 million but NAB said
that was stable when economic cycle adjustments and provisions
for the UK property portfolio were removed.
NAB sold 1.2 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) of mostly
non-performing UK commercial property loans in December,
reducing the portfolio to 836 million pounds compared to 5.6
billion in October 2012.
NAB's statutory net profit of A$1.8 billion versus the A$1.4
billion it reported a year ago. However the bank did not give a
year-ago comparison in its trading update, which does not
provide as much detail as a full earnings statement.
($1 = 1.2873 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.6586 pounds)
