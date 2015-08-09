SYDNEY Aug 10 National Australia Bank
on Monday posted a 9 percent rise in third-quarter unaudited
cash profit, helped by stronger revenue growth although net
interest margins fell due to stiff competition and lower markets
and treasury income.
NAB, Australia's biggest lender by assets, reported
unaudited cash earnings of A$1.75 billion ($1.3 billion) for the
quarter ended June 30. It did not give a year-ago comparison in
its trading update, which does not provide as much detail as a
full earnings statement.
Cash profit excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items
and are closely watched by investors.
In May, NAB announced a A$5.5 billion rights issue amid
plans to exit its troubled UK business and to shore up its
balance sheet ahead of an expected tightening of capital
requirements at home.
