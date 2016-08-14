BRIEF-Rosgosstrakh approves additional share issue
* Says its board of directors has approved additional share issue of 116,125,935,230 shares priced at 0.04 rouble ($0.0007) per share
SYDNEY Aug 15 National Australia Bank, the country's top lender, on Monday posted a small drop in third-quarter unaudited cash profits as bad debts ticked higher.
Cash profits fell 3 percent to A$1.6 billion ($1.22 billion) during the three months to June 30. The charge for bad and doubtful debts rose 21 percent to A$228 million compared with the quarterly average of the first-half ended March, it said in a limited trading update.
CEO Andrew Thorburn is under pressure to boost growth and shareholder returns at home where competition from its three main rivals is stiff. ($1 = 1.3062 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Howard Goller)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Zagrebacka Banka d.d.'s (ZABA) Outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's Short-Term IDR at 'F3' and Support Rating at '2'. The bank's Viability Rating is unaffected at 'bb'. The Outlook revision follows the revision of the Outlook on the Croatian sovereign Long-Term IDR to
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.