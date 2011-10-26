SYDNEY Oct 27 National Australia Bank
said second-half cash profit rose 17 percent, in line with
estimates, as bad-debt charges fell and mortgages grew at more
than three times the rate of the industry.
Australia's top lender, which offers the lowest mortgage
rate among the four major banks to grow its mortgages portfolio
as a complement to its business-loan leadership, said
second-half cash profit was a record A$2.79 billion.
That compared with a profit of A$2.8 billion expected by
analysts and A$2.39 billion reported a year ago.
Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash
accounting items, is closely watched by investors.
While Australian banks have been posting record profits, the
challenge for them is to cut costs at a time when core growth
has fallen. Meeting global liquidity rules is seen raising costs
further.
Business loans are shrinking as cashed-up companies pay down
debt and mortgage growth has slipped to the lowest rate since
1977.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott
and Ed Davies)