SYDNEY Oct 27 National Australia Bank said second-half cash profit rose 17 percent, in line with estimates, as bad-debt charges fell and mortgages grew at more than three times the rate of the industry.

Australia's top lender, which offers the lowest mortgage rate among the four major banks to grow its mortgages portfolio as a complement to its business-loan leadership, said second-half cash profit was a record A$2.79 billion.

That compared with a profit of A$2.8 billion expected by analysts and A$2.39 billion reported a year ago.

Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

While Australian banks have been posting record profits, the challenge for them is to cut costs at a time when core growth has fallen. Meeting global liquidity rules is seen raising costs further.

Business loans are shrinking as cashed-up companies pay down debt and mortgage growth has slipped to the lowest rate since 1977. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and Ed Davies)