SYDNEY Aug 9 National Australia Bank posted on Tuesday a 27.3 percent rise in third-quarter cash profit, meeting market forecasts as bad debts stabilised, but the country's top lender did not give an outlook amid the global markets selloff.

NAB, which offers the lowest mortgage rates among the four major banks in the country, reported a third-quarter cash profit of A$1.4 billion, up from A$1.1 billion a year ago. That compared with A$1.4 billion expected by six analysts.

NAB's third-quarter cash profit puts the bank on course for another record year.

Investor focus, however, is on slow growth in business credit demand and its UK strategy, where 630 branches are being sold by Lloyds , though NAB has yet to put in a bid.

