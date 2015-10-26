SYDNEY Oct 27 National Australia Bank
on Tuesday placed its shares on a trading halt, fuelling
speculation Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Company
will buy its insurance unit in a deal valued at about $1.8
billion.
Earlier this month, Australia's No. 1 lender said it was
exploring a long-term partnership with Nippon, and the two had
signed a non-binding agreement to manufacture life insurance
products.
Media in both countries have been reporting about the
possible sale of NAB's insurance unit to Nippon.
($1 = 121.0200 yen)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)