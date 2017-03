Dec 16 Nabaltec AG :

* Plans significant expansion of production capacity in the U.S.

* Plans to expand production capacity of its Nashtec joint venture in Corpus Christi (Texas/USA) by approximately 40 pct

* Plans to expand production capacity of its Nashtec joint venture in Corpus Christi (Texas/USA) by approximately 40 pct

* Agreements have already been reached with Nabaltec's joint venture partner, Sherwin Alumina Company, LLC