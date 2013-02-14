BRIEF-Uniqa's 2016 pretax profit 225.5 mln eur, plans dividend increase
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
MUMBAI Feb 14 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.79 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 53.7850 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high proba
* Old Mutual Plc announces Trevor Manuel as chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)