July 17 Oil and gas driller Nabors Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its second-quarter profits would lag Wall Street estimates, hurt by weak pressure-pumping results and a charge related to the drop in U.S. natural gas prices.

The company also said its board of directors had adopted a shareholder rights plan, also known as a 'poison pill,' which will give current shareholders rights to purchase new preferred stock. (Reporting By Matt Daily; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)