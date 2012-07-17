* Warns of weaker Q2 profit, as flagged by competition
* Adopts 'poison pill' shareholder rights plan
* Shares rise 6.6 pct
(Add analyst, company comment, updates with closing share
price)
July 17 Nabors Industries Ltd said
quarterly profits would fall short of estimates, hurt by tough
competition and weaker demand for shale gas services, but it
also adopted provisions for a potential takeover battle.
Its shares rose 6.6 percent.
Nabors, the world's biggest land rig owner, authorized a
shareholder rights plan, or 'poison pill,' giving shareholders
rights to buy new preferred stock. It also adopted a resignation
policy for directors who do not win majority votes.
It presented the plan as ensuring equal treatment of all
investors if there were an effort to take control of the
company. But UBS analyst Angie Sedita said: "We would contend
there is not an obvious buyer for Nabors if there was a
potential change of control situation."
Yet Nabors shares, which had fallen 29 percent so far this
year through Monday's close, jumped 6.6 percent to $14.07.
Nabors said weaker demand and rising costs for the pressure
pumping systems used in hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking,"
would push second-quarter earnings below Wall Street forecasts.
A third of the 23 analysts who follow Nabors had already
revised estimates downward for the quarter in the past week, by
10 percent on average, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The problems Nabors cited have already been well flagged to
the market by the industry as a whole. The company said it still
had plenty of cash coming in despite a seasonal decrease of $80
million due to thawing roads in Alaska and Canada.
"Our operating cash flow remains healthy at nearly $500
million for the seasonally low second quarter and nearly $1.1
billion for the first half," Nabors Chief Executive Tony
Petrello said in a statement.
The consensus net profit estimate for the second quarter had
been 42 cents per share, excluding one-time items, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Other oilfield service companies, such as Halliburton
, have said the slowdown in natural gas drilling,
weakening prices for liquids and shortages of guar gum were
hurting profits.
"This is the latest sign that we have somebody else with
problems," said Phil Weiss, analyst with Argus Research.
Nabors' earnings outside the United States were also hurt by
higher costs in the Middle East and start-up delay of two rigs.
The company is also taking a $150 million "ceiling test
charge" for the drop in the value of its portion of gas fields
held by NFR Energy, its exploration and production joint venture
with private equity firm First Reserve.
Other charges, including those related to a move to
consolidate U.S. well service and pressure pumping operations,
would add $150 million more in one-time costs for the quarter.
"This quarter's shortfall is disappointing, notwithstanding
the progress we are making in streamlining and focusing the
company's operations," Petrello said.
Since replacing Eugene Isenberg at the helm of Nabors last
year, Petrello has moved to streamline operations at the company
and is expected to sell its natural gas assets.
Nabors has drawn anger from its shareholders over Isenberg's
compensation. The former CEO agreed to forgo a $100 million
severance payment and stepped down as chairman last month.
(Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Braden Reddall in San
Francisco; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, John Wallace, Sofina
Mirza-Reid and Dan Grebler)