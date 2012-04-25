April 25 Nabors Industries Ltd, owner of
the world's largest land-drilling fleet, expects its hydraulic
fracturing business to weather this year better than others as
the market squeezes out excess pressure pumping supply.
The extent of the decline in that market, caused by the U.S.
natural gas glut and the resulting shift in rig activity, has
been a widely discussed theme this month for rivals including
market leader Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc
.
Chief Executive Tony Petrello, whose company also owns the
sixth-largest pressure pumping fleet in North America, said he
did not expect a sharp drop in overall rig activity in the
region at current oil prices.
"On the other hand, the impact on pressure pumping will
likely be much more severe and protracted given the excess
pumping capacity and the number of new entrants that have to
work their way out of the system," Petrello said on a conference
call to discuss first-quarter earnings.
Pressure pumping is used in the hydraulic fracturing process
that releases oil and gas by cracking open shale rock.
Contracts in place meant the Nabors pressure pumping unit
would have a "respectable" 2012, he added.
Nabors shares rose 5 percent on Wednesday after its
quarterly profit came in ahead of expectations.
The Bermuda-based company, which is slimming down from its
current form as an international oil drilling conglomerate, is
reassessing the value of its eight international shallow-water
rigs and whether to keep them in its core portfolio as it sells
off other offshore assets.
Petrello explained that its participation in the
international jackup market was because of some important
relationships with national oil companies. "So we haven't shut
the door on it," he said. "We're just being a little careful."
Having completed the sale of some remaining oil and gas
properties, Petrello said it was still looking at all options
for disposing of NFR Energy, its exploration and production
joint venture with private equity firm First Reserve.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)