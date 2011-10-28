* Isenberg transformed the company, earned fortune
By Braden Reddall
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 28 Gene Isenberg is stepping
down as chief executive of Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N) after
a transformative quarter-century at the land-drilling
contractor that earned the 81-year-old a fortune.
The shares of Nabors, now the world's largest land-rig
company, jumped 8 percent after the announcement on Friday that
Anthony Petrello, president and chief operating officer, would
become CEO with immediate effect. Isenberg will remain as
chairman.
Isenberg's pay packages have been a source of controversy
for years, culminating in a shareholder rejection of his and
Petrello's compensation in an advisory vote in June, despite
pay cuts for both over the past few years. [ID:nN10225194]
Five years ago, S&P ExecuComp calculated Isenberg's
stock-option gains, both realized and unrealized, came to $685
million at the end of 2005. Since then, total compensation from
Nabors added up to $173 million, according to company filings.
Yet Isenberg's defenders point out that Nabors was
transformed under his leadership, with the stock now worth 10
times as much as its $1.94 peak in 1987, the year he joined.
"The company grew from its emergence from bankruptcy in
1987 into one of the most successful oil service companies in
the world," John Yearwood, lead director of Bermuda-based
Nabors, said in a statement.
Nabors expanded from an Alaskan drilling contractor with 38
rigs to a fleet of 491 land rigs in 24 countries -- even after
retiring more than 100 of them in the past quarter.
Petrello, 56, has been COO since 1991, having previously
worked as a corporate lawyer at Baker & McKenzie for 12 years,
after studying at Harvard Law and getting a masters in
mathematics from Yale.
Nabors shares rose 8 percent to $20.50 in after-hours
trading on Friday. The stock had already got a lift this week
from rising oil prices and stronger-than-expected results from
the company. [ID:nN1E79O1VZ]
The energy industry lost another long-serving and lavishly
paid CEO earlier this year, when Occidental Petroleum Corp's
(OXY.N) Ray Irani stepped down after earning well over $800
million in the past decade alone. [ID:nN06183280]
