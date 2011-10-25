* Q3 EPS excl items 44 cents vs 40 cents Wall St estimate

* Revenue rises 54 pct to $1.66 bln

* Shares rise 3 pct, reversing loss in regular trading

Oct 25 Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR.N), the world's largest land-drilling contractor, reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and said it was well placed to grow despite the worries gripping the industry.

Nabors shares rose 3.5 percent to $16.35 in after-hours trading following the earnings report on Tuesday, more than reversing its decline in the regular trading session.

Third-quarter net income was $74.3 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with a loss last year. Excluding the costs of retiring rigs and other items, its earnings of 44 cents came in above the average estimate of 40 cents on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 54 percent to $1.66 billion, easily topping the average analyst estimate of $1.5 billion.

"While we are fully cognizant of the vulnerability of oil and gas prices to weakening global GDP, particularly over the near term, we have yet to see any signs of a slowdown in our day-to-day operations," Chief Executive Gene Isenberg said in a statement.

Many investors in the oil services industry were burned by a dramatic drop in the U.S. rig count in 2009, but Isenberg sought to reassure them that this time was different.

He said about three-quarters of the company's North American income is from oil-related operations, compared with about a third in 2009. Also, 75 percent of its U.S. land rigs are on long-term commitments, as are many rigs elsewhere.

The Bermuda-based company is also seeking to shape up its fleet of rigs by retiring 104 of them in the third quarter, including 53 that were actively marketed.

"These rigs have been deemed to be functionally or economically non-competitive for today's market and are being dismantled for parts and scrap," Isenberg said.

Nabors now owns 491 land-drilling rigs, along with an offshore fleet of 39 platform rigs, 12 jackups and 4 barge rigs. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gary Hill)