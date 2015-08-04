HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Aug 4 Contract oil and gas driller Nabors Industries Ltd posted a second-quarter loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by depressed drilling activity in North America due to weak oil prices.
Net loss attributable to Nabors was $36.8 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $64.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue and other income fell 46.8 pct to 863.4 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. oil refining executives met with a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration at the White House last week to argue their position for an overhaul of the nation's biofuels program, two people in the meeting told Reuters.