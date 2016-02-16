Feb 16 Contract driller Nabors Industries Ltd posted a smaller quarterly loss compared with a year earlier, when it had taken a $1.01 billion impairment charge.

Net loss attributable to Nabors was $163.7 million, or 57 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $891.1 million, or $3.06 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 61 pct to $693.7 million. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)