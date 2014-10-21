UPDATE 1-Unpaid wages, sackings stir new tension in Nigeria's oil hub
* Oil majors blame late payments from state (Adds Eni comments)
Oct 22 Contract driller Nabors Industries Ltd reported a 17 percent jump in revenue, its highest increase in nine quarters, as it benefited from strong spending in U.S. shale fields.
Nabors, which operates the world's largest land-drilling rig fleet, said total revenue rose to $1.81 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.55 billion a year earlier.
The company reported income from continuing operations of $57.4 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of $90.5 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier when it was hit by a payment associated with bond redemptions and asset impairment charges. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
NEW YORK, March 16 More than 20 U.S. senators pressed President Donald Trump on Thursday to reject requests from oil refiners to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program, weighing in on a debate that has roiled markets from soybeans to gasoline in recent weeks.
MOSCOW, March 16 Germany's Angela Merkel will visit Moscow for talks on May 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, for the first bilateral visit since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014.